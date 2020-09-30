Advertisement
OPP catch driver allegedly going 69 km over speed limit in Brant County
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 4:07PM EDT
Police say a driver was clocked going 149 km/h in an 80 zone (Twitter: OPP West Region)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police said a 22-year-old lost their licence for a week after they were clocked going 149 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone.
In a tweet, police said the driver, who is from Waterloo Region, was pulled over on Ayr Road in Brant County.
The driver lost their licence for seven days and their vehicle was impounded because of a stunt driving charge.
Police said there will likely be more suspensions if they are convicted.