Ontario Fire Marshal investigating after person found dead in fire near Paris, Ont.

PARIS -

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating after a person was found dead following a Tuesday morning house fire near Paris, Ont.

According to the Brant County Fire Department, the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m.

“There was some suspicion from neighbours and family that the occupant of the house would still be inside the house. Because of that issue, the fire department contacted the Office of the Fire Marshal and emergency management. We were dispatched to the scene to assist them with the origin investigation. I can tell you that we have uncovered a deceased person inside the structure,” said Clive Hubbard, an investigator with the fire marshal's office.

Three fire stations with nearly 30 firefighters responded to the house fire on Highway 2 in Falkland, just west of Paris.

The fire chief said when crews arrived the homeowner could not be located.

The OPP also responded to the fire.

“We provided a road closure and traffic control while they got the fire under control. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has attended and is still at scene today, investigating with County of Brant fire,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis with the OPP.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Wednesday looking for hot spots.

More details to come.