One person injured in Kitchener apartment fire

One person was sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment on Chandler Drive on Monday night.

Kitchener Fire were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the flames were contained to one unit but were put out quickly.

The condition of the person who was taken to hospital is not known.

The fire caused around $100,000 in damage, according to officials.

Viewer video shows heavy smoke billowing from one of the units.

On Tuesday morning, smoke damage could be seen outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshal may be called in.