OPP responded to a three vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon southwest of Mitchell.

The collision occurred on Perth Line 20 at Perth Road 164 in the Municipality of West Perth.

Involved were a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle.

The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle was indirectly involved, and sustained damage as a result of the collision.

The identification of the deceased was withheld until his next of kin was notified.

Police have advised that the intersection would remain closed until the investigation was complete.