'Olympics for regular people': Good Games come to University of Guelph

Organizers of the Good Games describe the event as, "Olympics for regular people".

Over 500 athletes over 30 are competing at the University of Guelph throughout the weekend in sports such as beach volleyball and pickleball.

Each sports has multiple divisions to match players' skill levels.

The event also features a free community festival featuring food trucks, bouncy castles, and soccer freestyle entertainment.

"Health is on the decline, sport is on the decline, especially after the last few years," said Mike Jean of the Good Games. "In 2020, we were supposed to launch. We were talking with leagues that had 70 teams, 80 teams. Now we're reaching back to those leagues and they have 30 teams.

We want to make sport great again. We want to make people have fun."

Good Game officials say they plan to host multiple events throughout next year and expand their programs across the country.