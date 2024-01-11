'Nothing is over $10': Guelph Food Bank now sells clothing

KITCHENER
    The Store at the Guelph Food Bank on Jan. 11, 2024. (CTV News/Tyler Kelaher) The Store at the Guelph Food Bank on Jan. 11, 2024. (CTV News/Tyler Kelaher)

    The Guelph Food Bank (GFB) has opened a new thrift store that offers brand names and trendy fashion at a deep discount.

    The Store is located at their food bank location on Crimea Street. Staff said it acts as a helpful hand to shoppers when times are tight, and it’s also a major boost for the food bank.

    “Nothing is over $10,” said Carolyn Mcleod-Mccarthy, the managing director at GFB. “This is an affordable thrift store. There’s a lot of other thrift stores out there that prices can vary and can be quite high.”

    The merchandise is donated by industry partners.

    “Costs for food keep going up, rent keeps going up, and the purchasing of items for their families keeps going up. So we tried to come down with some ideas that would be able to keep things contained for these people and be able to maintain what they needed,” said Marilyn Worobec, executive director at GFB.

    The Store opened mid-December, raising almost $10,000 before the end of the month. Every dollar made goes back to GFB programming, as demand for services reaches record highs.

    “We’re now looking at an unprecedented level and it’s just growing. We have to find a sustainable way to support food emergency in our community,” said Mcleod-Mccarthy.

    Andrew Crawford first heard of the store through a friend and is now a loyal customer. He also has been brought on as the newest hire.

    “It’s fantastic. The quality is really great for what you’re getting for the clothing and the money goes back into providing food for the patrons,” Crawford told CTV News.

    The Store hopes to bring on new staff and volunteers over the next few months.

    Organizers called it a first-of-its kind at any food bank in the area and the idea is already catching on. Staff said they’re working with the food bank in Hamilton to get a store up and running there.

    “You’re helping everybody. You’re helping yourself, you’re helping the people that are in need, and you’re helping the fantastic people that are at the food bank,” said Crawford.

    The Store is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. They accept cash and card at the checkout. 

