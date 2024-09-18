Norfolk County man facing drug trafficking charge
A Norfolk County resident has been charged following a drug trafficking investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
Officers responded to a location along Highway 3 in Simcoe around 12:08 p.m. Monday, where they arrested the driver of a vehicle on “sufficient grounds related to drug trafficking offences.”
OPP searched the driver and seized an unspecified quantity of Canadian and American cash.
Less than an hour later, officers and the West Region OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Oakwood Avenue in Simcoe.
“A search of the residence led to the discovery and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), along with Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon,” police said in a media release.
The 35-year-old man has been charged with: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
OPP said they anticipate additional arrests as part of this investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, goes back to work days after cancer treatment update
Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Ukrainian drones strike a large military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of some local residents, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday.
How to prevent lung cancer, regardless of whether you smoke, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
This airport landing is so challenging only 50 pilots are qualified to do it
Bhutan's Paro International Airport (PBH) is widely considered one of the most technically difficult plane landings in the world. Maneuvering onto a short runway between two 18,000-foot peaks requires both technical knowledge and nerves of steel.
Exploding Hezbollah pagers in apparent Israeli attack made by Hungarian company, Taiwanese firm says
A company based in Hungary was responsible for manufacturing the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah’s communications network, another firm whose brand was used on the devices said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.