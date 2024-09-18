Norfolk County man facing drug trafficking charge

A Norfolk County resident has been charged following a drug trafficking investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers responded to a location along Highway 3 in Simcoe around 12:08 p.m. Monday, where they arrested the driver of a vehicle on “sufficient grounds related to drug trafficking offences.”

OPP searched the driver and seized an unspecified quantity of Canadian and American cash.

Less than an hour later, officers and the West Region OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Oakwood Avenue in Simcoe.

“A search of the residence led to the discovery and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine and methylenedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA), along with Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon,” police said in a media release.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

OPP said they anticipate additional arrests as part of this investigation.