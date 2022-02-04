New walking tour unearths forgotten Black history in Kitchener
In honour of Black History Month, a new walking tour called Black Presence in Berlin is teaching people about Kitchener’s forgotten history.
The hour long tour, operated by STROLL Walking Tours, is about the first Black settlers in Berlin, which is now Kitchener. It explains who the first Black settlers were, why they came to Kitchener and their importance in building the community.
“It was important to unearth these stories and preserve them,” said tour guide Peggy Plet.
When Louis Armstrong visited Kitchener in 1953 he stayed in what is now the Walper Hotel and played the trumpet for the public from his balcony, as depicted in this mural. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
Plet said when she moved to Kitchener in 2007, she had a hard time finding information about the history of Black people in the region. She said the history has been forgotten.
“People don’t talk about it, but it’s very much part of the local history and the stories that are told highlight the certain aspects of this area.”
“I would like people who come to this area to see themselves reflected in the history,” Plet said.
Juanita Metzger who owns STROLL Walking Tours said she had wanted to host a Black History Walking tour for many years.
“There are no physical buildings or plaques or ways for people to identify where Black history existed in our community, a walking tour is a great way for people to be able to find those locations,” Metzger said.
The tour takes participants all around downtown Kitchener, showcasing significant locations from the 19th century.
One stop is a construction site on King St West near Ontario Street that was formally the North American Hotel.
“After the abolition of slavery in the British colonies, Black people celebrated Emancipation Day, and so one of the festivities was held there,” Plet explained.
Black entrepreneur Peter Susand owned several businesses along King Street in the mid-1800s including a barbershop. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
Another significant location in downtown Kitchener, is what is now known as The Walper Hotel.
Louis Armstrong stayed at the hotel when he came to visit in 1953 and would play the trumpet on the balcony for residents to enjoy.
“Louis Armstrong, of course, is famous for his handkerchiefs. When he’s playing the trumpet, he’s holding onto them," Plet said. "He brought his laundry across the street to the laundromat there. The owner of laundromat took great pride that he had laundered and pressed Louis Armstrong’s handkerchiefs.”
Susand wasn't just a businessman, he also ran for office. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
Several businesses along King St, were once owned by a Black entrepreneur named Peter Susand.
“(Susand) was the first Black entrepreneur. He was a man of all kinds of trades, he was not only a business owner, he also ran for office.” Plet explained.
Plet said while the main focus of the tour is on early Black residents in Kitchener, it's important to know that Black history doesn’t end there.
“We know nothing about immigration to this area for instance," she explained. "We don’t have any information on activism, black activism.”
The Black Presence in Berlin is fully booked for February but there are plans to continue it into the spring. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
The Black Presence in Berlin tours are fully booked for the month of February, however, there are plans to continue the tour in the spring. Organizers said Black history shouldn’t just be celebrated during Black History Month, but all year round.
“Black history is Canadian history,” Plet said.
