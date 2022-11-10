New stop signs installed at Punkeydoodles Corners after deadly crash

It’s a sign of change at a dangerous intersection in Oxford County.

Two large stop signs and a flashing light have now been installed at Punkeydoodles Corners.

There have been several serious collisions at the intersection, including one last month that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman from Wilmot Township.

Following that incident, Oxford County promised to add larger stopsigns to improve road safety in the area.

They indicated 11 collisions were reported at the intersection between 2013 and 2021.

The county previously said they would consider changing the two-way stop into a four-way stop, but that decision is not expected until the end of November.