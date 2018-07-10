

CTV Kitchener





The math department at the University of Waterloo developed the first-of-its-kind elliptical pool table.

The table is ovular, or shaped like an ellipse, with a single hole instead of the traditional six along the edges of a normal pool table.

An ellipse has two centres. Any set of two lines drawn to and from one another is equal.

The idea is to use angles and these centres to see math in action.

Its round shape is unique, as is one of the games played on it, which is called loop—pool, backwards.

The idea is that if a pool shot is lined up over both of the centres, it will go in the hole no matter where it is shot from.

Drag and spin do play a factor in the game, and some of the students playing said the game is actually more difficult than regular pool.