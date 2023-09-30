New mural at Laurier University showcasing Indigenous culture

A community collaboration at Wilfrid Laurier University is shining a brighter light on Indigenous culture.

The new mural outside the library was unveiled Thursday in conjunction with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"A lot of it always comes back to education," said Ojibwe artist Michael Cywink. "It always comes back to the work in reconciliation."

The mural stands 40 feet tall and 20 feet wide.

"Efforts like this are critical for Indigenous place making to not only recognize that the university understands its role, duty and responsibility in looking at acts of reconciliation, but also for indigenous staff, students and faculty to be recognized," said Darren Thomas, associate VP of Indigenous Initiatives at Laurier.

Cywink says the team effort took more than two months to complete, with members of the community invited to help paint each of the panels while offering their own personal touch.

"We want the community to feel invested in the project and have pride with the outcome," said Suzanne Luke, an art curator for the school.

Cywink hopes the piece offers the Indigenous community a sense of pride and belonging, especially when they walk onto the Laurier campus.

"It's a reminder that reconciliation work is more than just one day a year," said Cywink. "It's 365 days a year."

Elsewhere on campus, red and orange ribbons were tied to trees to commemorate the survivors and lives lost in the residential school system.