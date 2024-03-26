New MRI scans first patient at St. Mary’s General Hospital
The new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener is now operational.
The first patient was scanned Monday afternoon, the hospital foundation says, and three more are scheduled for Tuesday.
The MRI machine is the first at St. Mary’s and the third in Kitchener-Waterloo.
Hospital officials say it will decrease wait times, speed up diagnoses and make it easier for patients to get the care they need closer to home.
“It’s a huge game-changer for the Kitchener-Waterloo community,” Dr. Derek Karanwal, the joint chief and medical director of Medical Imaging at St. Mary's General and Grand River hospitals, said in a news release.
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital will operate all three MRI machines through a joint program.
An MRI magnet was lifted into St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener on February 16, 2024.
The newest machine is particularly important because St. Mary’s is home to a Regional Cardiac Care Centre, meaning patients who require heart scans no longer need to be transferred.
“That not only reduces a lot of stress on patients, but also decreases strain on hospital resources as staff often had to accompany patients to their scans,” Natisha Lal, administrative director of imaging and nuclear medicine for the two hospitals, said in the release.
Name of MRI suite honours long-time hospital volunteer
The $7.6 million cost of the MRI was covered through fundraising efforts. The new suite where it is housed is named after long-time hospital volunteer and board member Thomas J. Motz. Motz died of an aortic dissection at St. Mary’s General Hospital in June 2020. He was 57.
“My dad came to view St. Mary’s as a second home. He took enormous pride in the hospital’s commitment to innovation, positive outcomes, and compassionate care,” his son, Chris Motz, said in the release. “We are extremely proud to attach his name to this MRI suite.”
The suite includes the magnet room and control centre where staff will operate the machine, as well as waiting rooms, changing rooms and washrooms, a radiology reporting room and a technical processing and administration area.
The MRI machine is expected to complete roughly 4,500 scans in its first year.
