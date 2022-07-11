New library branch at Waterloo’s RIM Park wins design award

Waterloo Public Library’s newest branch has been recognized with a provincial award.

In a media release, Waterloo Public Library said its new Eastside Branch won the 2022 Ontario Library Association’s New Library Building Award.

The 15,000 sq. ft. newly-renovated and expanded library at Waterloo’s RIM Park complex includes a soundproof room for activities such as podcasting and a digital room for gaming, in addition to a collection of about 35,000 books, magazines and DVDs.

The newly renovated and expanded library at Waterloo's RIM Park complex opened May, 2022. (Waterloo Public Library/Submitted)

Its fenced outdoor space features a “teaching beehive,” which is home to over 7,500 bees. Library staff plan to use the hive in programs and workshops centering teamwork, food production and environmental stewardship.

Numerous environmental features are present in the library, including a roof that can support solar panels in the future, and a solar wall that preheats ventilation air during the winter, said John MacDonald Architect, who designed the building along with Ward99 Architects.

A view inside the main public area. (Submitted/John MacDonald Architect)

Darcy Glidden, a member of the award jury, said the architects delivered on their “commitment to a green, nature-inspired facility.”

“Designing and constructing a building that is awash in natural light enlivens a previously utilitarian recreation complex,” Glidden said in the release.

(Submitted/John MacDonald Architect)