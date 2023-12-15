New Kitchener highrise gets the greenlight after resolving height concerns

A new highrise development is set to reach new heights in Kitchener.

The 55-storey building will add more than 600 condo units to the downtown core.

The development will replace the old Ziggy’s Cycle and Sport store at 417 King Street West.

It will include 184 parking spaces with additional capacity for 312 bicycles.

Once it’s completed, the mixed-use tower will be one of the tallest in the region.

“We are in a housing crisis,” said Dave Schneider, Kitchener’s Ward 2 councillor. “We definitely have to build up that’s for sure. I mean, space is limited. It’s a lot more energy efficient to build up than to have things spread out.”

VanMar Developments brought the plan to council in October.

A decision was deferred to later date due to concerns over the building’s height and its potential impact on air traffic safety.

The plan was then submitted to Nav Canada, the operator of Canada’s civil air navigation system.

In a statement to CTV News they said, in part: “Transport Canada’s design criteria requires that all procedures be built with specific protection areas, or buffer space, from any structures to ensure aircraft stay safely clear of these obstacles.”

It went on to say: “We can confirm that VanMar Developments followed that process and that Nav Canada did not raise any objections.”

The motion passed on Monday, with an agreement for the tower’s height to be capped at 535 metres above sea level.

“The developer has adjusted their plans,” said Schneider. “Everything now fits, including the heights and the cranes so it’s all good to go.”