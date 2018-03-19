Featured
New ION buses unveiled in Cambridge
The new ION buses were unveiled at the Ainslie Street terminal in Cambridge March 19, 2018.
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 10:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 10:53AM EDT
The new ION buses were unveiled in Cambridge Monday morning with some high-tech features.
The big reveal was made at the Ainslie Street terminal as part of Waterloo Region’s stage one rapid transit project.
Bus routes will run between the Fairway ION station in Kitchener, and the Ainslie Street terminal in Cambridge.
The brand new buses have a number of unique features including Wi-Fi, USB ports, and more comfortable seating.
The nine buses will roll out later this month.