

CTV Kitchener





The new ION buses were unveiled in Cambridge Monday morning with some high-tech features.

The big reveal was made at the Ainslie Street terminal as part of Waterloo Region’s stage one rapid transit project.

Bus routes will run between the Fairway ION station in Kitchener, and the Ainslie Street terminal in Cambridge.

The brand new buses have a number of unique features including Wi-Fi, USB ports, and more comfortable seating.

The nine buses will roll out later this month.