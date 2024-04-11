New environmentally-friendly way to fill up windshield washer fluid
There’s a new way to get windshield washer fluid into your vehicle, bypassing the plastic jug.
EcoTank windshield washer fluid dispensers can now be found at four gas stations in Kitchener and Cambridge.
Drivers pay directly at the unit and use the nozzle to put fluid into their vehicle.
Each dispenser holds the equivalent of about 65 jugs.
Orangeville-based EcoTank Canada began rolling out the dispensers in 2021, bringing the first to Waterloo Region the following year.
Currently there are 293 dispensers at 133 locations across Canada, including the Petro Canada at 2430 Homer Watson Blvd. in Kitchener.
According to the company’s calculations, the units have saved about 115,000 plastic jugs so far.
That’s significant because EcoTank says plastics containing chemicals like those in windshield washer fluid are complicated and expensive to recycle. As a result, it’s believed many washer fluid containers end up in the landfill.
In Kitchener, drivers who were filling up paid $1.70 per litre of washer fluid.
EcoTank Canada co-founder Jordon Francis says their product protects to -40 degrees Celsius. It also includes a bug cleaner and water repellent.
“It’s very similar to one of your high-end brands,” Francis says.
Drivers tell CTV News that they were interested in trying the dispensers, not just because it’s more eco-friendly, but also convenient.
“I was like, great, I don’t have to haul bottles in the car any more which I can’t get open because I don’t have a hard enough grip. So I used to have to get one of my kids to do it,” explains Hazel McDougall. “Now I can just pull up. I think it’s a great idea.”
Glennys Shouldice says having a washer fluid dispenser next to the gas pump will help with one particular hassle.
“When I forget to buy more… because I always forget to buy it.”
For those who still prefer to keep a jug of washer fluid in their car, driver can re-use an old bottle and fill it at the dispenser as well.
EcoTank plans to roll out more of its dispensers across Canada and the United States, and not just at gas stations. They also install them at electric vehicle charging stations and in the parking areas of condominiums.
You can find your nearest EcoTank location on the company’s website.
Francis says the technology was first introduced in Europe, where it is now available in 18 countries.
