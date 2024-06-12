New engineering hub to bring 100 jobs to Kitchener

KITCHENER
    A newly opened global engineering hub is expected to be a boon to Kitchener’s job market.

    Westinghouse Canada officially opened their Canadian Global Engineering Hub on Sportsworld Crossing Drive on Tuesday. Currently, Westinghouse has only four other engineering hubs around the world, and Kitchener was selected from a list of 15 other cities.

    “Establishing one of its five global engineering hubs in our community, and the only one in Canada, will bring new jobs and continue an exciting chapter in our long history of research and development, innovation, and collaboration,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said via a news release.

    The engineering hub is expected to create 100 engineering jobs by 2025.

    Westinghouse specializes in nuclear technology.

    “We are immensely proud to continue investing in Canada and to grow our presence in this dynamic energy market,” Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman said. “This – coupled with our robust domestic supply chain and our proven technology offerings – uniquely positions Westinghouse to meet Canada’s clean energy needs for generations to come.”

    Westinghouse employs around 250 people in Canada.

