New Democrat Catherine Fife re-elected in Waterloo

Waterloo voters are sending New Democrat Catherine Fife back to Queen’s Park for a fourth term.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared Fife has won the riding.

As of 9:32 p.m., Fife had 46.1 per cent of the vote with 19 out of 63 polls reporting.

Fife was first elected in Waterloo in 2012 in a by-election.

During her time, she has served as the critic for several high-profile files, including Finance and International trade. She is also NDP Caucus Chair.

Catherine Fife and her supporters gather at the Legion in Waterloo on election night, June 2, 2022. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)