New airline touches down at Waterloo Region's airport

A new airline has officially arrived at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

The first plane for Canada Jetlines, an Airbus 320, touched down this weekend in Breslau.

The carrier said it was flown from Shannon, Ireland after the plane was repainted and the interior refurbished.

"This is an important milestone for our airline as we continue on the path to obtain our Air Operator Certificate from Transport Canada," said Eddy Doyle, the CEO for Canada Jetlines, in a media release. "We are looking forward to operating our first revenue flights and welcoming our first guests following the receipt of regulatory approvals.”

They expect that to be sometime this year.

Canada Jetlines plans on offering ultra-low-cost flights to the southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.