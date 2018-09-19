

CTV Kitchener





Without any signage or explanation, golden bicycles have begun appearing around the region.

Since early September, children’s bicycles spray painted gold have sprung.

“Their purpose is to raise questions. What are the bikes, and why?” explained the man responsible.

For Paul McKinney, cancer became personal almost two years ago when his son Jackson was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour on his brain stem.

“They symbolize a child no longer being able to ride a bike,” McKinney said.

Cambridge neighbours have taken notice.

Through a Facebook page called Cambridge Heart of Gold, McKinney was recently offered six bikes.

He said he has also had people come to his house to donate money for paint or the paint itself.

Given what they represent, McKinney said that nobody has expressed a problem with the move.

In fact, families affected by childhood cancer in Kitchener, Brantford and Milton have asked for his help in starting a program in those cities.