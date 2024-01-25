Multi-vehicle crash in Caledonia, two people in police custody

Two people were taken into police custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledonia Thursday night.

Officials have released few details about the incident.

In a social media post around 4 p.m., Haldimand County OPP said they were with Six Nations Police at the scene of collision on King William Street, between Seneca Street and Cayuga Street.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

OPP added that only minor injuries were reported, but have not specified how many people were hurt.

They also didn’t say why the two people were taken into custody.

Six Nations Police told CTV News they would have an update for the media Friday.