Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Emergency crews were called out just before 7 p.m. on Friday south of Brantford near Waterford.

Police say the motorcycle was heading north on Cockshutt Road when it collided with a truck on Thompson Road East.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and is now being treated for serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and had the area roads shut down for the majority of the night.

On Tuesday night just 10 minutes away from the area, another motorcyclist was killed in a collision.