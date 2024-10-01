Monsters return to downtown Elora

Monsters have returned to Elora and will be staying for the whole month of October.

The creepy display is part of Monster Month, which takes over the village and nearby businesses.

The monsters belong to the Twilight Zoo and are a creation of artist Tim Murton.

His goblins and ghouls are made of wire, cheesecloth, paper and glue – a method that’s become more intricate through the decades.

"I think it's 26 years now, which is terrifying," Murton said, laughing.

About 100 monsters are scattered around the downtown, either hanging from the sides of businesses, hiding around corners or on full display.

One of the monsters of Elora artist Tim Murton. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

"It's a way of embracing the dark months, hopefully with a sense of humour. Otherwise, you get really depressed," Murton explained.

The creepy displays are a highlight of Monster Month, which includes many more spooky events to attract visitors to the community.

"We see people coming in just for day trips to look at them," said Kirk McElwain, chair of the Monster Month committee.

He's also the chair for Sensational Elora, the organization responsible for putting on Monster Month.

They took over the Twilight Zoo from Murton.

"It was just too much to manage, store and repair everything," McElwain said. "So Sensational Elora bought it from him and took over the responsibility."

One of the monsters of Elora artist Tim Murton. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

The Elora BIA feels that investment has paid off.

"It absolutely draws people into the village for the whole month. Right up until the end, you'll see families and kids running around day and night. So it's definitely great for business."

As for the mastermind behind the monsters, it's the one month of the year where Murton welcomes the idea of people running away from his work.

"[One] kid just sort of spun around screaming," Murton recalled, chuckling. "But I thought: 'Wow, what an endorsement!"