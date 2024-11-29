KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing teenager last seen in Cambridge found

    wrps
    Share

    A missing teenager last seen in Cambridge has been found.

    Waterloo Regional Police first put out a notice about the missing 14-year-old on Friday morning.

    By 2:26 p.m., they released a social media post saying the teen had been found

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News