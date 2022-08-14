Missing teen last seen in downtown Kitchener found safely
A missing teen last seen in downtown Kitchener has been found safely.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police indicated there was concern for the well-being of a 13-year-old girl.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, regional police issued a tweet saying she had been found safely and thanked the public for their assistance.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the attack.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.
Brothers dead after SUV crashes into North Carolina restaurant, police say
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.
Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds
FBI testing of the gun used in the fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' found that the weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the gun was cocked, according to a newly released forensics report.
U.S. man allegedly drives into fundraiser crowd before killing mother
Pennsylvania state police say a man who was upset about an argument with his mother drove through a crowd at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.
Warming climate could see a future California flood become the world's costliest disaster, study suggests
A new study is offering a dire prediction for the U.S. state of California, where scientists say catastrophic flooding could become twice as likely in the future due to the effects of climate change.
Testosterone promotes both aggression and 'cuddling' in gerbils, study finds
A recent study on rodents has found testosterone, despite being commonly associated with aggression, can also foster friendly behaviours in males.
London
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford to address municipal leaders in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford will address municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference.
Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.
A 75-year-old has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.
Person dies while operating tobacco harvester at Norfolk County farm
The driver of a tobacco harvester has died following an incident involving the machine on a Norfolk County farm.
Windsor
Possible showers Monday and Tuesday, sunny and warm for the rest of the week
Good news if you took this week off, it looks promising with just a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday and lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week. Po
NEW THIS MORNING
Essex Powerlines too slow notifying residents of six-hour outage, says LaSalle man
A LaSalle, Ont., resident says he’s not happy with how long it took for Essex Powerlines to provide details on a recent outage that left nearly 1,000 properties in LaSalle without power.
Barrie
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
9-year-old Everett Freeman went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
-
Man dies from drowning at Wasaga Beach
A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, according to provincial police.
Visitor of Beaver Creek Correctional facility arrested
A 27-year-old has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an incident at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility.
Northern Ontario
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
Sudburians gather to celebrate Pakistani independence
It was a sea of people wearing green and white at the James Jerome Sports Complex Sunday morning as Sudburians gathered to mark Pakistan Independence Day. This is the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.
-
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
Ottawa
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa family struggles to access lifesaving drugs for daughter with rare form of epilepsy
Zara Wathra, 4, of Ottawa suffers from a rare and serious form of epilepsy, which could send her into a fatal seizure at any moment.
Toronto
Construction work now underway to make Toronto's Museum Station more accessible
Construction work is set to get underway today on a project that will improve access to the TTC's Museum Station.
Dozens of families scrambling to find new child care provider after Ajax daycare forced to close by end of month
The abrupt closure of an Ajax daycare in two weeks time has left more than a hundred families scrambling to find a new space for their children.
This is how much the average rent in Ontario rose in July
The cost of renting a home in Ontario rose more than almost every other province in Canada last month, according to a new national analysis of online listings.
Montreal
Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law
Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French.
St. Henri residents seek answers as yellow water flows out of their taps
Some residents in a Montreal borough are trying to determine why yellow water is flowing out of their taps -- but to no avail, they say.
Pablo Carreno Busta beats Hubert Hurkacz to win National Bank Open
Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men's singles final at the National Bank Open on Sunday.
Atlantic
‘I have to fight for myself’: Quadraplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Concerns about stigmatizing queer communities grow as Monkeypox comes to N.B.
Locally, LGBTQ+ people fear the messaging is coming across as targeting the queer community, similar to former HIV/AIDS messaging.
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
Winnipeg
Police looking for suspects after two injured in unrelated Saturday morning incidents
Winnipeg Police are investigating a pair of unrelated incidents that took place early Saturday morning.
New mural celebrates St. James 100th anniversary
Visitors to St. James will now be greeted by a new mural celebrating the neighbourhood's 100th anniversary that was unveiled Sunday.
Calgary
'Surprised that no one died': Truck crashes into Calgary restaurant
Several people were hurt, but Calgary police say an incident where a truck drove through a restaurant window will not lead to charges being laid.
Early morning fire rips through northwest Calgary building
Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a vacant building in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
Edmonton
'Our team is good': Unbeaten Canadians aren't worried ahead of Finland match
As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency.
Whitecourt's Rotary Park closed for missing child swimmer search
Police are asking Whitecourt residents to avoid Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark as crews search for a missing child swimmer.
Vancouver
Long-time Chinatown security guard 'still traumatized' after random attack; grateful for community support
A well-known security guard in Vancouver’s Chinatown who was attacked by a stranger while on the job said Sunday he’s grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received.
'Nowhere to go’: Future remains unclear for hundreds living in tents on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Several city-supplied storage containers along Vancouver's East Hastings Street are now full to the brim. However, many of those living in tents on the sidewalks and road haven’t moved.
Man charged in caught-on-camera assault of woman on Vancouver bus
A man has been charged in a shocking, unprovoked assault on a woman riding a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera back in June.