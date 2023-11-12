KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing Brantford teen has been found

    (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

    Brantford police say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been located.

    They sent out the update on Monday.

    Police thanked the public for helping in their investigation.

