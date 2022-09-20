With Waterloo region’s big Bavarian festival right around the corner, changes are being made to the Miss Oktoberfest competition.

On Tuesday, the festival announced the title will be shifted to ‘Oktoberfest Ambassador’ and will be open to Waterloo region residents of any gender between the ages of 19 to 29.

“We just felt that over the years our community has really changed and we want to change with our community and make sure that we’re selecting ambassadors that are representative of the community and that everyone in the community feels like they could be a part of [it],” said Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest president Allan Cayenne. “We still want to have those opportunities available for young women as well, and that’s a huge part of the history of the ambassador program and Miss Oktoberfest.”

“Moving forward we could even see multiple ambassadors, just to ensure that we’re having a lot of people that represent our festival.”

In another change from past years, the search for the next Oktoberfest Ambassador will take place during the 2022 Festival. The winner will be announced after the festival has ended.

Applications for Oktoberfest Ambassador (or Ambassadors) are being accepted now. Candidates will participate in an interview process, learn about the role and responsibilities and take part in traditions like collecting donations along the parade route.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15.