Meet the candidates running for mayor of Wilmot Township

Voters have important decisions to make before they head to the polls on Oct. 24 for the Ontario municipal election.

Wilmot Township voters will be able to select their choices for mayor, ward councillor, school board trustees and regional chair.

The mayor of Wilmot Township also sits on Waterloo regional council.

There are two people in the running for current mayor Les Armstrong’s vacant seat.

CTV News reached out to each of them to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running, and what they think is the biggest issue facing the township.

All candidates were sent the same three questions.

Jenn Pfenning is running for mayor of Wilmot Township. (Submitted)

Who are you?

• Passionate advocate for the environment, community, and infrastructure

• 20+ years as Co-Owner of Pfenning's Organic Vegetables Inc - 700-acre vegetable farm and wholesale business, 100+ strong team

• Current Wilmot Township Councillor, Ward 4

• Wife, Mother & Community Volunteer

Why are you running?

• Having the honour to be a Councillor for Ward 4 in Wilmot Township for the past 4 years, I am offering my service to the community out of gratitude for the life I have here.

• Throughout this term, I realized there were important local issues I would like to address that would require my services on a full-time basis as Mayor.

• I am passionate about issues regarding the community, infrastructure, and the environment. Specifically, I would work to develop strategies & policy initiatives that support community building, support continued development of local dog parks & Wilmot Trails, seek an addition to procurement policies for fair labour practices & advocate for social justice & food security.

• Having worked to build the family farm business alongside my husband and in-laws over the past 25+ years, I have the necessary skills and experience that serve well in leading the township

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Township of Wilmot and how do you plan to address it?

• Our community is set to grow by 30% over the next 30 years under the newly approved Regional Official Plan. As we grow it is critically important that we protect farmland. We must also have a plan in place to help new arrivals connect with the community to ensure they feel a sense of belonging and inclusion. Healthy, well-functioning communities don't just happen by accident. The municipal government has a key role to play in partnering with community groups and businesses to ensure there are well thought-out and effective strategies in place to strengthen and build-forward for the future community needs. This means making sure people quickly develop a feeling of belonging by being connected to services, community events, and their neighbours.

• We can achieve this through programming, community design during building phases, and appropriately designed infill and intensification projects. Healthy communities also need infrastructure that works to reduce the community's contribution to climate change and that is resilient to its impacts. Ensuring our asset management strategy and plan are well designed and effectively implemented is critical to achieving that resilience and ensuring we have the tools to reach our climate goals.

Natasha Salonen has not responded to CTV’s candidate survey