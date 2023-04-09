Masters viewing party aims to make golf more inclusive

The final round of this year’s Masters tournament is underway and a brand new event in Waterloo is trying to get more people interested in the sport.

Organizers want to give the game a fresh new spin.

“There’s a lot of history in golf,” said Taylor Jones, with ONGOLF. “We’re trying to bridge the gap between golf and entertainment.”

A Masters party was held Sunday at Prohibition Warehouse in Waterloo. In addition to watching the tournament, participants played in mini-putt and chipping contests.

The event also featured food spectators and players would eat at the Masters.

“You can get your pimento cheese sandwich, you can get your chicken salad sandwich, the exact same sandwiches that you can get at the Augusta National,” said Jones.

The interactive party was not just for golf fans, but also those just getting into the sport.

“Everyone that can come out,” said Rose Kocher, one of the party attendees. “Being female, golf is a wonderful sport to come out and play, and you can play with the boys.”

“The whole purpose of ONGOLF is bringing those two communities together,” said organizer Connor Caden. “The people who are new to the game and the people who have spent most of their life in the game.”

Prizes were up for grabs for party-goers, including a round of golf for four and accessories.

Participants also made their favourites in the tournament known.

“I want Jon Rahm to win because he deserves it,” said Kocher.

“It’s going to come down to a good finish,” added Jones. “But I think Viktor Hovland has it in him today to be able to pull it off.”