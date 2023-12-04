KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location

    Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, saving the toy retailer from the brink of bankruptcy.

    According to a press release, the deal will allow a “significant” portion of employees to continue on with the business.

    However, 18 of Mastermind’s 66 locations will be closing.

    One of those is the Cambridge store at 612 Hespeler Road.

    The Canadian company announced an asset purchase agreement with Unity Acquisitions on Monday. The owners of that group include Frank Rocchetti, David Lui and David Mimran, who is best known as the founder of Club Monaco and Joe Fresh.

    Details of the deal have not been released.

    An Ontario court gave Mastermind permission to liquidate its stores last week and must be done by Feb. 29.

    The other Ontario locations closing are:

    • Ajax – 170 Kingston Road East
    • Barrie – North Supercentre 488 Bayfield Street
    • Hamilton – 2180 Rymal Road East
    • Kingston – 2511 Princess Street
    • Mississauga-Hurontario – 26 Eglinton Avenue West
    • Owen Sound – 1969 16th Street East
    • Sudbury – 1332 Kingsway Boulevard
    • Vaughan – Colossus Centre 16 Famous Drive

    -- With files from The Canadian Press

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News