Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital

Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.

“Following guidance from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to return to more restricted infection prevention measures,” they explained in an online post.

On Thursday, the hospital announced phase one of its “mask-friendly approach.”

They said medical masks must be worn in all clinical settings, including nursing stations, patient rooms and waiting rooms. In other areas, like hallways, offices and the Bistro, masks are not required.

“We realize this news will affect each of us differently,” the post continued. “Please be kind to yourself and each other as we navigate these necessary changes.”

The hospital said masking stations have been set up at both entrances and nursing stations.