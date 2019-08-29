

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Police in Wellington County say that a man has died at the Elora Gorge.

Wellington OPP say they were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They initially received reports that the victim had sustained serious trauma and would need medical attention.

When emergency services arrived, the man was pronounced dead on-scene. Police are withholding the person's name for now.

David Street Bridge was temporarily closed but has since reopened. Access to the Irvine River is reportedly limited.

Officers are still investigating but believe this incident is an isolated one.

This is a developing story. More to come…