Man charged with assault after victim lured to home

Police in Guelph have charged a man with assault after another man was allegedly lured to a south-end address where police say he was beat up.

On Thursday March 28 shortly before midnight, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a bar downtown.

Officers determined it was a consensual fight and sent everyone away.

About four hours later, police say the girlfriend of one of the people who had been involved in the fight called police from Guelph General Hospital.

She said after officers separated the people who were fighting, she received a text from one of the other men involved asking her and her boyfriend to go to an address on Scottsdale Drive to talk about what happened.

When they arrived in an Uber, they were met with several males and two were holding baseball bats.

The man who sent the text allegedly attacked the victim, punched him in the face and threw him to the ground where he hit his head.

He was then punched and stomped on by some other people.

The victim had a concussion and several cuts and bruises.

Police say a 21-year-old Ajax man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court on May 14.

Guelph police say the investigation is ongoing to identify the other people involved.