Man charged with arson after fire at Cambridge Food Bank

A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.

According to a Waterloo regional police news release, emergency crews were called to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They say the fire was outside the building and caused $5,000 in damage. No on was injured.

On Facebook, the food bank says the fire was deliberately set and targeted three of their condenser units.

"While we'll have limited access to meat and fresh foods for a few days, our shelves are still stocked with non-perishable items to support our community," the post reads in part.

The shelves are bare inside one of the food bank's fridges on April 9, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV Kitchener)

Executive Director Dianne McLeod said various shelters and meal programs were able to pick up a lot of the food. They’re still tallying how much was lost.

Police later arrested and charged a 30-year-old man for arson.