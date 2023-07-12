Man believed to have broken in to Kitchener apartment to target previous tenant

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment building.

Video shared by police shows a man standing outside a building on Queen Street South on July 4 around 10:45 p.m.

He is believed to have broken in to target a previous tenant.

Police say he was seen standing outside for at least 15 minutes and spoke to at least one person walking by.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.