Man arrested after two people sprayed with a noxious substance

A Kitchener man is facing charges after two people were sprayed with a noxious substance.

On Nov. 9, at around 7 a.m., Waterloo regional police were called to the Ardelt Avenue area in Kitchener.

Two people were reportedly sprayed with an unspecified substance by an unknown man.

Police said both had minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He’s being held in police custody until his bail hearing.

Police believed all three knew each other.