Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Guelph man after he allegedly broke into a home in Erin Sunday.

OPP say officers responded to a report of a man who had entered a residence on Sixth Line around 10 a.m.

Two residents were upstairs in the home at the time.

When officers arrived they arrested the man.

Upon investigation it was discovered that the man had entered the home and consumed a bottle of wine located in the fridge.

He then began to play a piano located in the home.

Police have charged 33-year-old Jason Oskman with break and enter, forcibly entry, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in Guelph criminal court June 22.