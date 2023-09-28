Kitchener

    • Male sends nudes, is extorted for $1,100: Guelph police

    Guelph police say a male was extorted for more than $1,000, after he sent nude images to someone he though was a female.

    Police said the male made a report at the police station on Tuesday. He said he was contacted at around 1:30 a.m. that day. The conversation turned sexual and within 15 minutes he sent nude photos.

    “The other user immediately demanded payment or else the photos would be shared with everyone on his contact list,” police said in a news release.

    Police said he sent $1,000 via e-transfer and another $100 in iTunes gift cards.

    He claimed to have no more money and the contact stopped and the images were not shared.

    Guelph police are urging people to be very cautious when asked to share intimate images as they say they are often used to extort money from victims.

    “These crimes are almost impossible to investigate,” said police. 

