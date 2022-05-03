Loretta Notten retiring from Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Loretta Notten is retiring as Director of Education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The Board of Trustees said it was notified of Notten's decision on Monday.

Her last day as Director of Education will be Aug. 31, 2022.

The Board of Trustees released a statement on Notten's retirement, which reads, in part:

"She has bravely led through many difficult times, including the challenges presented to both staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen over the years that Loretta has played a key role in provincial and local advocacy for Catholic Education. Her impact on our system, on the region, and on Catholic Education cannot be understated."

It goes on to say: "This is a significant loss for WCDSB -- but over the past seven years leading our board, Director Notten has built a strong, thriving school community which will continue to benefit from her impact for years to come. We are truly grateful for the years that she has given to our system, and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."

Notten began her career in 1987 with the York Catholic District School Board. She then worked for the Toronto Catholic District School Board before joining the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in 2015.

The Board of Trustees also said in the release that the search for their next Director of Education will be ongoing over the next couple of months.