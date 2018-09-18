

CTV Kitchener





The station’s 5:00 p.m. newscast celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday.

CTV News at Five aired for the first time on Sept. 18 last year as an opportunity to provide even more local coverage.

Its first five shows were aired from locations across the coverage area.

A lot of work is put into the show each day—for the anniversary In Your Backyard segment, the team offered a look behind the scenes at what it takes to get the show up and running.

Stu Gooden has been hosting that segment and co-anchoring the show in Marc Venema’s absence.

Marc has been recovering from a head injury he sustained nearly six months ago at a hockey tournament. He sat down with Lyndsay Morrison and Rosie Del Campo to discuss what he’s been going through.

Every day, the show has a Quick Fix at Five, and Rosie welcomed back a familiar face for the anniversary show.

Finally, from up-and-coming artists to international stars, Lyndsay and Rosie have had the opportunity to interview dozens of great musical guests.