Local nurse frantically searching for lost dog

An Elora woman is on a desperate mission to find her dog who went missing at a park in Quebec.

Kyla Hawker describes her seven-month-old bulldog mix puppy, Maslow, as her “baby.” He hasn’t been seen since May 11 at Jardin Lavigne Park in Gatineau, Que.

“I miss him, I want to find him and I’m really determined to,” said Hawker with tears in her eyes.

Hawker lives in Elora and was visiting her boyfriend at the time. She said while he was at work, she took Maslow and their other dog, Jet, to the off-leash dog park. That’s when the day took a troubling turn.

“Unfortunately, another dog attacked our second dog [Jet]. I was kind of trying to deal with that, it was a brief time but it felt like a long time. When I looked up, Maslow was gone,” said Hawker.

Hawker became emotional describing the heartbreaking moment when she realized Maslow was nowhere to be found. He has not yet been microchipped.

“[I was] scared, sad. I was just worried for him. It’s a big forest and my biggest fear is that he was stuck somewhere,” said Hawker.

Hawker has since put up hundreds of posters around the city, gone door to door near the park and even created a Facebook page hoping someone will spot him.

Maslow is a seven-month-old bulldog mix puppy. (Submitted)

“I’ve just been really trying to spread the word as much as I can because I know it only takes one person to see him,” said Hawker. “Whenever I have time off, I’m going to go back and I’ll just keep going back and forth until I find him.”

FAR FROM GIVING UP

Hawker got Maslow towards the end of in January, 2022. She said she works as a nurse in Kitchener and with the stresses of working in healthcare, “he was just that happy thing outside of work that I did everything with.”

Hawker is far from giving up. She has been in contact with Kevin McCormick, the owner of Whitby-based Tracker’s Edge who has reunited over 500 pets with their owners. With a background in forensics, McCormick said he has profiled Maslow in order to figure out where he’s most likely to be.

“A lack of sightings make people want to give up, which we tell people never to give up,” said McCormick. “The thought of him [Maslow] popping up in a nearby neighborhood or that forest area is not beyond believable, this is certainly not a hopeless case.”

Hawker is pleading with anyone who may have seen or picked up Maslow to return him.

“Just know that I’m not angry. I’m thankful he’s being taken care of but we miss him and we want him back,” said Hawker.