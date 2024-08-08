Local musicians to perform at Boots and Hearts festival

Two local musicians are set to take the stage at the Boots and Hearts festival at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday with the Emerging Artist Showcase.

The first performer was Heidelberg’s own Bradley Hale, who won the wildcard spot after beating out three other artists.

Bradley Hale at his home studio in Heidelberg, Ont. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

The 24-year-old previously told CTV News he’d been to the Boots and Hearts festival five times as a fan, so the opportunity to perform was a full circle moment for him.

A Waterloo musician will be hitting the main stage on Friday at 3:35 p.m.

Nate Haller in his music video "Grew Up On." (Courtesy: YouTube)

Nate Haller will likely perform “Race to the Bottom,” his second new track of the summer.

He'll also share his experience at Boots and Hearts when he stops by the CTV Kitchener studio next week.

Fans have a lot to look forward to over the next few days, with performances by Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Cody Johnson and Brothers Osborne.