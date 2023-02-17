Loaded firearm, $112,400 in illegal drugs seized after foot chase: Brantford police

Two men were arrested and a firearm and drugs were seized by Brantford police following a police chase.

On Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., officers received a call about a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Clarence Street and Grey Street in Brantford. Police said in a news release that a description of two men were provided to police.

Officers attended and said the plates on the subject vehicle had been previously reported as stolen from another jurisdiction.

One man was arrested at the scene and one man fled on foot. Police said he was in possession of a firearm.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was located, a loaded restricted firearm was seized and the stolen plates were recovered, said police.

Police said they found the following:

Approximately 262 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $104,800

Approximately 76 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,600

Multiple cell phones and weigh scales

The total street value of seized drugs located on the accused was $112,400.

Police said a nearby school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

A 22-year-old from Toronto is facing a long list of charges, some of which include possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of stolen goods under $5,000 and possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

A 33-year-old from Brantford is charged with possession of a stolen property under $5,000.

Both men have been held for bail.