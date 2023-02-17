Loaded firearm, $112,400 in illegal drugs seized after foot chase: Brantford police
Two men were arrested and a firearm and drugs were seized by Brantford police following a police chase.
On Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., officers received a call about a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Clarence Street and Grey Street in Brantford. Police said in a news release that a description of two men were provided to police.
Officers attended and said the plates on the subject vehicle had been previously reported as stolen from another jurisdiction.
One man was arrested at the scene and one man fled on foot. Police said he was in possession of a firearm.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was located, a loaded restricted firearm was seized and the stolen plates were recovered, said police.
Police said they found the following:
Approximately 262 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $104,800
Approximately 76 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,600
Multiple cell phones and weigh scales
The total street value of seized drugs located on the accused was $112,400.
Police said a nearby school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.
A 22-year-old from Toronto is facing a long list of charges, some of which include possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of stolen goods under $5,000 and possession of cocaine and fentanyl.
A 33-year-old from Brantford is charged with possession of a stolen property under $5,000.
Both men have been held for bail.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Road closed after crash outside Stratford
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the 'Access Hollywood' tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
London
-
'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon
After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.
-
'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday
During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of 'Project Oasis,' a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men. Some of the seized items include 15 kg of fentanyl, 3.4 kg of cocaine, weapons and cash.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police Service issue statement as Emergencies Act final report released
The Public Order Emergency Commission will release their final report on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. The act was initially invoked on Feb.14, 2022 to remove the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Ottawa.
-
Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on Friday
Approximately 250 workers from Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff hit the picket lines at 12:01 Friday morning.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Barrie
-
Murder charge against former fire captain James Schwalm upgraded in wife’s death
CTV News has learned that the second-degree murder charge against former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm was withdrawn and upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Schwalm.
-
Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic chaos on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police closed the southbound lanes along Highway 400 in Barrie shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Baysville brothers turn cans into cash to help those in need
Bruce and Douglas Thomas are making a difference in their community one can at a time.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay
A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
-
Ford's delayed reaction to Freedom Convoy made Ottawa feel abandoned, report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford left Ottawa feeling abandoned by its provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report found.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving buy-and-sell websites. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
Atlantic
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
Winnipeg
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Calgary
-
Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
-
Calgary MP Ron Liepert won't seek re-election
Ron Liepert, who represents the federal riding of Calgary-Signal Hill in the House of Commons, announced Friday he won't be running in the next election.
Edmonton
-
Woman with 'developmental delays' missing for 2 weeks: EPS
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
'Nothing unusual': Loewen sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules
An Alberta cabinet minister says he's working with lawyers and the province's ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department's responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Chinatown stranger assault wanted B.C.-wide, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a 93-year-old man in the city's Chinatown last year.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital
Video from the scene of the crash shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.
-
2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision
Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole.