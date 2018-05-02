

CTV Kitchener





For the first time in team history, the Listowel Cyclones are the kings of Ontario Junior B hockey.

The Cyclones downed Caledonia 4-1 Tuesday to complete a four-game sweep of the Corvairs.

A deadlock that lasted through the first period was broken early in the second, as Cullen Mercer and Mitch Deelstra scored in the first six minutes of that period.

A power-play goal by Holdyn Lansink and a late empty-netter from Blake Nichol provided insurance for Listowel, while Max Wright faced an onslaught of 33 shots, stopping 32 of them.

Mercer was the team’s playoff scoring leader, notching 16 goals and 18 assists in 25 games.