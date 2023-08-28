Large Cambridge encampment cleared

A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.

The site in downtown Galt on Region of Waterloo property had been home to up to 50 people at one point.

Late last week, the last remaining campers moved out.

The area is now fenced off.

The encampment has been a source of tension locally.

CTV News is expecting to hear from the region about what happened and where the former residents are now later today.

More to come…

Once one of Waterloo Region's largest encampments, the improvised community at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Around a dozen tents are seen at an encampment behind 150 Main St. in Cambridge on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)