Landfill liaison committee forms to address issues with Region of Waterloo site

The Region of Waterloo is looking for feedback on the landfill.

A liaison committee has been established with the goal of identifying and operational problems that are impacting those living in the area, such as smell or noise.

The meetings will take place once every three months to help keep the community up to date on site operations.

"Most people are wondering about site life, odours drive a number of people to the site because we have a lot of close neighbours, a lot of residents, a lot of visitors to the neighbouring boardwalk," said Tracy Annett of the region's waste management division.

Annett adds that westerly winds can pick up the odour and push it towards the Westvale neighbourhood.

The next public input session will be held on May 7.