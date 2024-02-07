KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Landfill liaison committee forms to address issues with Region of Waterloo site

    Share

    The Region of Waterloo is looking for feedback on the landfill.

    A liaison committee has been established with the goal of identifying and operational problems that are impacting those living in the area, such as smell or noise.

    The meetings will take place once every three months to help keep the community up to date on site operations.

    "Most people are wondering about site life, odours drive a number of people to the site because we have a lot of close neighbours, a lot of residents, a lot of visitors to the neighbouring boardwalk," said Tracy Annett of the region's waste management division.

    Annett adds that westerly winds can pick up the odour and push it towards the Westvale neighbourhood.

    The next public input session will be held on May 7.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends

    A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News