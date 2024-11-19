KITCHENER
    Kitchener teen located

    A missing teenager from Kitchener has been located.

    Police initially started looking for the 15-year-old after they were last seen between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

    In an updated at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, police said the teen had been located.

