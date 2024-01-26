Kitchener Sports Association to close after 80 years

After eighty years in the community, the Kitchener Sports Association (KSA) is closing its doors.

Established in 1944, the KSA played a pivotal role in the creation of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, a landmark of the sporting community in Kitchener, which opened in 1951.

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, or more simply known as "The Aud," has hosted no shortage of events over the years.

Joe Birch, Kitchener Rangers’ chief operating officer, reminisced about the memories and liveliness the facility has brought to the city.

“The Memorial Cup in 2008, I have never been in a hockey building that vibrated and had so much amazing, electric energy in it,” said Birch.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic notes the variety of events The Aud has hosted over the years.

“From Rangers games and Memorial Cups, to skating shows and rock concerts,” said Vrbanovic.

However, with an aging membership and a shortage of new volunteers, the organization made the unanimous decision to dissolve.

Norm Foss, president of the KSA, cited the scarcity of volunteers as a significant factor in this decision.

“It wasn’t a viable enterprise any longer,” said Foss.

“The members felt that there was a need for this type of facility in the community,” Foss continued. “I think it’s been wonderful for the city to have this kind of facility.”

Over its 80 years, the KSA has contributed over $3-million to minor sports organizations and community groups.

Rolland Cyr, General Manager of the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association, highlighted the KSA’s support across various sports.

“There’s just so much good work that they have done from helping fund participation in almost every minor sport that’s out there, to helping provide resources for children who are differently abled,” said Cyr.

As the KSA approaches the end of its fiscal year on June 30th, it plans to continue its philanthropy campaigns before officially closing down.

Foss reflects on the enduring legacy of the KSA, emphasizing the meaningful connections and memories formed through their work in the community.

“The memories that we have formed together as people, that’s the thing that I’m going to miss the most, all of the people that I’ve worked with,” said Foss.