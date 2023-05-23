Kitchener's Jamal Murray reaches NBA Finals

Local eyes will be on the NBA Finals as Kitchener’s Jamal Murray is set to make his first appearance on the prestigious stage.

"It’s been nice though to finally reach this point and this be the first team in the Nugget's history to do it," Murray said during a post-game press conference on Monday.

Murray helped the Denver Nuggets sweep the Los Angeles Lakers on the way. Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter on Monday.

"We’re going to keep making history, that's the thing, we've got to keep that mindset and enjoy the moment,” Murray said.

Back in his hometown, Berry Vrbanovic, the mayor of Kitchener, is one of many in the community that are rallying behind Murray’s success.

"I’m not sure that we've ever had a key to the city but we maybe we'll have to make one, which would be fantastic," Vrbanovic said.

Vrbanovic said seeing Murray on such a huge stage is giving local kids a prime example of hard work paying off.

"Right now I think all of us are a part of nuggets nation as we go into the NBA Finals," Vrbanovic said.

Kitchener's Mayor holds up a pair of signed Jamal Murray shoes. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)

According to those who knew Murray as he was growing up in the community, he was always a standout athlete.

"I just remember shooting around with this fifth grader, 300, 400 shots a night, and the relentlessness to be better," Imad Qahwash, president of the Impact Training Centre said.

Qahwash said he often saw Murray playing at the Stanley Park Community Centre and remembers Murray as the best amongst the top 40 junior level players in the area.

"He was just incredible there,” Qahwash said.

According to Qahwash, basketball keeps growing in popularity and the region is a hub for forming talented players. He said now with Murray’s success, there is even more reason to believe in their dreams.

"Amazing for the kids in this area that love basketball, and any sport, to dream big. Him going to the NBA Finals is pretty incredible," Qahwash said.

Game one of the NBA Finals goes Thursday June 1. The City of Kitchener is planning to hold community watch parties throughout the series. More information of when and where will be released closer to the date.