KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener roundabout re-opened following collision investigation

    A blue Kia SUV flipped onto it's side in the roundabout at Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News Kitchener) A blue Kia SUV flipped onto it's side in the roundabout at Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News Kitchener)
    At around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

    A Kia SUV can be seen flipped onto it's side in a roundabout at around 11:40 a.m.

    Police say there are no reports of anyone transported to hospital.

    The intersection re-opened to the public early Sunday afternoon.

